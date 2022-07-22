The Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball team saw their season come to a close at the district tournament, on July 21. A tight affair saw East Grand Forks come away with a 1-0 victory.
East Grand Forks and Post 30 both played good defense and had stellar pitching. Both teams would threaten with runners on in the early frames but couldn’t push anything across.
The lone run in the game came in the bottom of the sixth inning, as EGF got an RBI double after an infield single, to take the lead.
Carston Fronning started on the mound for Post 30 and pitched all six innings. He gave up four hits and struck out eight batters.
“Tough game to lose, Fronning was on today and gave us every opportunity to win the game but we couldn’t string together much offensively,” stated Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “We hit a few balls hard but couldn’t find any holes.”
“I want to thank our seniors, Andrew Johnson, Carter Thielke and Owen Krueger for all their hard work and leadership over the years,” said Larson. “I also want to thank everyone at the legion including their members who make everything happen for us. Without their amazing willingness to meet our every need we wouldn’t be able to play the great game of baseball. Hats off to everyone at the legion, we thank them for a wonderful year!”
