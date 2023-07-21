Season comes to a close for Post 30

Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball traveled to Perham for district playoffs, opening up vs the No 1 seed, Bemidji (on July 19) and then in an elimination game against East Grand Forks (on July 20).
Bemidji 12 - Fergus Falls 0
Post 30 would threaten in the top half of the first inning. Ben Swanson and Owen Krueger would single with two outs to put runners on second and third. Ethan Gronwold would hit a ball hard up middle, only for the Bemidji shortstop to make a great play to save two runs. Bemidji would score one run in the bottom of the first via two hit batters, one walk, and one fielder's choice. They would then blow the game open scoring seven runs in the second inning via five hits, three walks and one hit batter.
Gronwold started on the mound (1IP, 3H, 6R, 6ER, 2BB, 4HBP, 2K) and Krueger finished on the mound (3IP, 5H, 6R, 6ER, 2BB, 2K).
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Swanson 1-1, BB, Krueger 1-2 and Leighton Buckmeier 1-2.
“Give Bemidji credit, they took advantage of every base that was given to them. They are a great hitting team with six starters going to play college baseball next season,” observed Fergus coach Trevor Larson. “The margin for error against good teams like that is very slim. Our defense played well, committing zero errors, but Bemidji kept having good at bats as the game went on.”
East Grand Forks 6 - Fergus Falls 3
Fergus would load the bases in the top of the first but couldn’t push any runs across. Logan Larson would walk to lead off, after consecutive strikeouts Krueger would single to left and Brock Scheurman would get hit by a pitch. Gronwold hit his pitch hard, but right at the center fielder.
EGF would strike for three runs in the bottom of the second inning via two walks, three hits and one error. Post 30 would answer right back in the top half of the third inning. Larson would walk, Evan Lindgren would get hit by a pitch. Krueger would score Larson with a sacrifice fly to left field to bring the score to 3-1. Scheurman doubled to deep center field to bring Post 30 within one. Gronwold then singled sharply to center field to score Scheurman and tie the game at three.
EGF would add one run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth inning. Post 30 would put runners on base in the last three innings but couldn’t get the big hit to bring the game any closer.
Isaac Ellison started on the mound (1.1IP, 2H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB, 2K), Carston Fronning came in relief and gave Fergus a chance to win (4.2IP, 6H, 3R, 1ER, 1BB, 2K).
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Scheurman 1-2, 2B, RBI, Fronning 1-2, Kreuger 1-3, RBI and Gronwold 1-3, RBI.
“A big thank you to all the seniors and super seniors that provided leadership this summer. As a coaching staff we value everything they have brought this summer and prior to the ball club,” said Trevor. “I am very grateful for everything the Legion does for our boys that they are able to play the great game of baseball and represent Post 30. Last but not least , I’d like to thank both my assistant coaches Tosten Mann and Brock Kotschevar for their work and dedication to the program. Their work with the players and how they interact with the guys is second to none!”