Second half surge propels Fergus girls to victory

Welcoming the Storm of Sauk Rapids-Rice to Kennedy Secondary School, on Dec. 17, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team rallied from a halftime deficit to come away with a 64-49 victory.
The two sides traded buckets early on before the Storm scored six straight to take a 13-8 lead. Fergus came back to take a 21-18 advantage before SRR ended the first half on a 11-1 run to take a 29-21 score into the break.
After falling behind by double digits in the second half, Fergus would go on a 19-0 run and lead 46-39 … a lead they would not give up the rest of the way.
“I am proud and happy with how the girls are playing basketball this early in the season,” stated Otters coach Josh Steer. “We fought hard and battled back in the second half, putting together a complete half.”
Karley Braeger led the Otters with 18 points, hitting four threes and going 6-6 from the charity stripe. Brynn Sternberg chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds, while Cyntreya Lockett provided 13 points and seven boards. Jenna Carlson and Julia Haijcek were key contributors during the big second half run and combined for 15 points.
“The distribution of scoring right now is something we (as coaches) love to see, we are sharing the ball well and getting multiple girls in double digits or close to,” said Steer.
Now at 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Central Lakes Conference play, Fergus will host Brainerd, on Dec. 20.
