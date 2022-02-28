The Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team ended their regular season with a road win against the Alexandria Cardinals, 70-53. There were 5 lead changes and one tie during the contest. Fergus Falls trailed later in the first half before pulling within two points, behind 29-27 at the break. They came out and hit a three, never trailing again over the final 18 minutes.
Ellie Colbeck finished with 27 points, as she inches closer to being the all-time scorer in Otters history. Colbeck hit six three-pointers and Tori Ratz had five. Ratz finished with 24 points. Brynn Sternberg scored eight second half points for Fergus Falls. Ainsley Hanson and Colbeck each had eight rebounds.
Fergus Falls won the battle on the boards over the Cards, 33-19. Both teams limited the turnovers, eight for the Otters and 10 for Alex.
The win gave the Otters a share of the Central Lakes Conference regular season championship with Brainerd, as both teams finished 12-2 in conference play. Overall, Fergus is now 20-5.
They will be the No. 1 seed for the Section 8AA tournament. Warroad comes to town on Mar. 3, to open up the playoffs.
