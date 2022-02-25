On the road Thursday night, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team could not overcome a halftime deficit, falling to the Saint Cloud Tech Tigers, 71-45. In the first half, the contest was tied at 12 when the Tigers went on a 9-2 run to grab a seven point lead. Later on, Fergus Falls pulled to within six points at 31-25, before Tech scored the final five points of the half.
Coming out for the second half, the Otters got within striking distance before Tech started to force multiple turnovers and slowly started to pull away. The lead was stretched out to 30 points over the final 18 minutes.
Kaden Conklin led Fergus Falls with 13 points, scoring six in the first half and seven in the second. Luke Newman, who was in foul trouble most of the night, scored all nine of his points before halftime. Elliot Pribbenow finished with eight points and Henry Bethel seven.
The loss puts the Otters at 8-13 on the season and 3-9 in Central Lakes Conference play. They have lost seven of their last eight games.
Fergus returns to action on Feb. 26, hosting Perham.
