It was a stout performance on Thursday in Detroit Lakes, for the Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team, as they finished runner ups as a team. Performing at the Craig Fredrickson Memorial Invite, the Otters scored 149 points, trailing only the 166.5 scored by Park Rapids Area. To add to that, a new school record was set as well.
Jordan Lee’s 14 feet one inch pole vault captured first place and set the new record. The previous record that Scott Mesker had held since 1981 was 14-0. “I can’t wipe a smile off my face on how happy and proud I am of Jordan’s accomplishment,” stated Otters coach Derek Meyer.
Another first place finisher was Jaden Miller, in the 3200-meter run. He finished with a time of 10 minutes 53.02 seconds. Matthew Tuel placed fourth with a time of 11:44. Miller ran a 4:45.29 1600-meter, finishing in third.
Capturing first place in the shot put was Alex Jensen, with a toss of 53-05. Jensen also finished third in the discus, 133-11, while Layten Drouillard had a fourth place toss of 119-07.
Luke Newman had a first place jump in the long, at 19-02.5. He was also third in the high jump 5-08 and fourth in the triple, 39-08. Shane Zierden jumped to a second place finish in the triple, 40-11.
In some running events, Isaac Job was second in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Coming in at 11.91 in the 100 and 24.01 in the 200.
The Fergus relay teams finished high. The 4 x 800-meter relay team were champions, with a time of 9:06.26. On the team was Tommy Erickson, David Ronnevik, Jack Welde and Michael Schmidt.
Short distance relays saw a second place time in the 4 x 100 45.8, including Jaxon Zender-Severson, Owen Babolian, Job and Lee. The 4 x 200-meter relay was third at 1:40.84. Logan Rott, Darius Lockett, Zierden and Zender-Severson combined in the race.
“Our team had another strong performance and we are primed and ready for our next meet,” said Meyer.
Fergus is now scheduled to return home and host the Section 8AA True Team meet.
“In True Team competition, each team is allowed 2 entries in individual events and 1 entry in each relay event,” mentioned Meyer. Every entry is placed and scored according to their order of finish, with the idea that a team’s second entry becomes just as important as their first entry. The top team of each section would qualify for a separate state meet.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone