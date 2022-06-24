For the second time in two days, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs 15U baseball team picked up a pair of wins, defeating the Prairie Rivers Baseball Association (PRBA) Blue team 7-3 and 16-5 on Thursday.
After a scoreless first inning, to begin the day, OTC jumped out to a 6-0 lead. They scored three runs in the top of the second, with the key hit being a two run double from Collin Lukken. Another run was added in the third and two more in the fourth.
PRBA answered with a pair of their own in the fourth and another in the fifth. Ottertail plated an insurance run in the top of the seventh, ending the scoring.
OTC out hit PRBA 9-6 but committed one more error (3-2) than the host team.
Lukken finished 2-3 with a pair of runs and three RBIs. Ryan Despard and Kaleb Hammes both drove in two, with Connor Thompson and Breidyn Roisum scoring twice.
Hammes started the game for OTC, as he went four innings of four hit ball, allowing two runs with four walks and four strikeouts. Drew Evavold pitched the final three frames. He gave up a run on two hits and four Ks.
Both teams came out ready in game two, as it was tied at four all after one. OTC would then score 12 straight runs, including six in the third, on their way to the 16-5 victory in four innings.
PRBA Blue used five different pitchers and issued 14 walks to OTC. Garrett Kuhn-Rice picked up the win, giving up seven hits and five runs. 50 of his 83 pitches were for strikes.
Owen Harig and Rowan Finseth both scored three runs each. Five different players drove in a run and eight different batters drew at least a walk.
After four games in two days, OTC 15U will have the weekend off, before hosting Breckenridge on June 27.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone