Senior night is alright

Playing for the second time in-as-many-days, the Fergus Falls Otters picked up another shutout victory over the Willmar Cardinals, 8-0, on Tuesday night at the Fergus Falls Community Ice Arena.
At the 14:34 mark of the first period, Shane Zierden got the ball rolling (his eight of the season) on a pass from Joey Johnson.
Zierden would tally his second of the night on a power play goal just a few minutes into the second frame. Leighton Buckmeier and Colin Becker picked up the helpers on the man advantage. Then Jax Katzenmeyer picked up his fourth of the year, getting assists from Michael Schmidt and Gavin Goepferd. Moments later, Stenstrom got his 16th of the season, with Zierden and Brayden Nelson.
The second period push continued as Griffin Babolian was able to light the lamp, getting help from Becker and Johnson. The final goal of the second and the second power play goal was scored by Buckmeier, with linemates Zierden and Stenstrom getting in the scorer’s sheet.
There was a running clock in the third period, but that didn’t deter the Otters from scoring twice more.
Jack Welde got his sixth of the season, with Katzenmeyer/Johnson helping. Then wrapping up the points was Nelson, with Stenstrom and Zierden getting in on the action.
“That second period was huge, their goalie played well over the first 17 minutes,” mentioned Otters coach Mike Dohaghue. “We allowed him to see shots in the first period and that was something we talked about during the first intermission … we needed to get in their and take his eyes away from things. We did a good job of moving the puck and taking advantage.”
Ben Swanson picked up the shutout and also was his 50th career victory for the Otters, extending his record.
Fergus improved to 11-7-1 on the season and outscored Willmar 12-0 in the two games.
The Otters will host Wadena-Deer Creek, on Feb. 4.
