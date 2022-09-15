Seniors

Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis seniors, from left to right: Annie Trosvig, Leila Nasri, Ava Hastings, Kezi Hartwell, Karley Braeger, Dagny Gerhardson, Lydia Kunz and Cyntreya Lockett.  

 Submitted

On Sept. 13, the Fergus Falls Otters hosted Sauk Rapids Rice in a Central Lakes Conference dual at Kennedy Secondary School. The Otters came up with a huge team win 4-3 on parents' night and senior night. It was the perfect night to celebrate what the eight seniors mean to the team. Their leadership and dedication is what keeps our program healthy and growing. The eight seniors this year include Karley Braeger, Dagny Gerhardson, Kezi Hartwell, Ava Hastings, Lydia Kunz, Cyntreya Lockett, Leila Nasri and Annie Trosvig.



