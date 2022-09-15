On Sept. 13, the Fergus Falls Otters hosted Sauk Rapids Rice in a Central Lakes Conference dual at Kennedy Secondary School. The Otters came up with a huge team win 4-3 on parents' night and senior night. It was the perfect night to celebrate what the eight seniors mean to the team. Their leadership and dedication is what keeps our program healthy and growing. The eight seniors this year include Karley Braeger, Dagny Gerhardson, Kezi Hartwell, Ava Hastings, Lydia Kunz, Cyntreya Lockett, Leila Nasri and Annie Trosvig.
“It was just an absolutely fantastic night of tennis for our girls and our program,” stated Otter coach Jamie Lill. “There were competitive matches all around and I am just so proud of our girls' efforts tonight. We may have won by a score of 4-3, but we were extremely competitive in all 7 varsity matches.”
The Otters wins came by sweeping the doubles side of the lineup card and Ashtyn Lill grabbed a singles victory as well. Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett continued to play good tennis and earned the straight set win at first doubles while Hannah Anderson and Hattie Fullhart rolled through their match at second doubles pretty routinely. A new combination of Kezi Hartwell and Kylie King earned their first win in King's first varsity match at third doubles.
“Hartwell owned the net and King played great, consistent tennis from the baseline with great groundstrokes and serving,” said Jamie. “It was fun for this duo to get their first win as a team. Ashtyn earned her singles win in straight sets at 6-1, 6-2 and is showing real consistency in her singles game as of late. She's gaining confidence on the court as a singles player and learning how to really work points to her favor.”
Isabella Abrahams spent almost three hours on the court in another major battle before dropping her match 6-4 in the third set. Leila Nasri also played a three-setter that just didn't go her way in the super tie-breaker and Ruby Ellison battled in another tight one falling just short at 7-5, 6-4.
