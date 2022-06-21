This past Friday, the race season continued at I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls. There were four events held: Short Tracker, WISSOTA Late Model, WISSOTA Midwest Mods and WISSOTA Street Stock.
Shawn Beto, of Wahpeton, took the checkered flag in the Short Tracker feature. Second place went to Zach Kort of Fergus and Shawn Robinson, Dalton, was third.
In the WISSOTA Late Model, Dave Mass, from East Bethel, started in sixth place but took home first place. Ryan Mikkelson, of Alexandria, moved up nine spots to finish runner-up and Chuck Swenson, from Watertown, S.D., was third.
With the third event of the night, Travis Saurer, of Elizabeth, was the winner in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods. In second place was Brendan Blascyk of Hoffman and Chad Gronner, Underwood, was in third. Eight vehicles did not finish.
Lastly, the WISSOTA Street Stock. It was Kyle Dykhoff, of Starbuck, in the winner's circle. He started and finished in first place. Ryan Satter, Dent and Kyle Howland, Zimmerman, were second and third respectively.
Racing continues this Friday at I-94, with the NLRA Late Model Show. Five different classes are slated to run. The pits open at 4 p.m. and the gates open at 5:30, with the races beginning at seven.
