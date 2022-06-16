Being a student-athlete in Minnesota at times can be challenging. Not only do you have to prepare for your opponent, but sometimes the weather is unwilling to cooperate. Rain, snow, cold, heat, thunder and lightning can all get in the way of outdoor athletics – and sometimes that can be in the same week. For Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State) golfers, playing in both the fall and spring seasons puts them at the mercy of Mother Nature for both practice and competition. With an initial gift from the Spartan Boosters and a matching fundraiser by Fergus Area College Foundation (FACF), M State will look to bring the links inside with a golf simulator.
The simulator, to be housed on the Fergus Falls campus, will be 16-feet-by-13-feet with a screen that is nearly nine feet tall and 13 feet wide. Golfers will be able to get instant feedback and statistics on every shot with the use of the simulator’s launch monitor. Those using the simulator will be able to play on numerous courses including the legendary links of St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hills and Merion golf courses.
“It will be a tremendous asset to our golf program,” Spartans head golf coach Jason Retzlaff said. “The greatest impact will be the ability for our players to have meaningful and convenient practice in the winter months. With the simulator, our players will have easy access to practice year-round.”
Currently, the NJCAA national tournament qualifying Spartans have had to find different ways to practice during the winter months. Retzlaff explained that they were donated mats to hit off indoors years ago. This allowed the team to keep the rust at bay, but didn’t allow for much feedback in terms of distance and power. “The ability to practice year-round will put us in a much better position to compete at a higher level in the spring months,” Retzlaff added.
M State Dean for the School of Science and Mathematics Matthew Borcherding who also oversees the athletics programs, praised the move as it will allow the college to keep their competitive edge between their season and nationals. “This will be critical to keep the golfers sharp during the winter months,” he said. Borcherding also mentioned the financial benefit of not having to travel to a simulator for practice.
Fundraising has already begun for the equipment with over half of the $40,000 price tag being raised before the end of the 2021-22 school year. Borcherding and Retzlaff hoped to see the simulator ready to go by the fall semester.
Will there be any additions in the future?
“It certainly is possible,” Borcherding added. “I would love for us to be able to expand our athletic facilities to give our students the best experience possible. We appreciate all of the local support for Spartan Athletics.”
Retzlaff could not be more appreciative to those that helped contribute to obtaining the simulator.
“We are incredibly thankful to Tom Wilkinson, Pam Phillips and Fergus Area College Foundation for their generosity in making this project possible. It is a game-changer for our golf program that will add so much to the Spartan golf experience,” Retzlaff stated.
If you are interested in helping donate to this or other projects like this, you can donate by going to https://www.facfmstate.org/.