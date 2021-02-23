FARGO — The Fergus Falls Otter Squirt B1 team traveled to Fargo this past weekend to participate in the 2021 Squirt International tournament.
The Otters started the tournament Friday with a game against Farmington’s Squirt B team. The Otters scored two goals, one in the second period by Aadreyan Lopez and another in the third by Braden Lunde assisted by Parker Kantrud. Farmington proved to be too strong for the young Otters as they picked up a 9-2 victory.
The Otters competed again on Friday against the Minnesota River and lost 5-0.
Saturday the Otters got back on the ice with strength and determination. The first game Saturday was against St Louis Park. The first period neither teamed scored, but in the second period the Otters took the lead scoring four goals, the first goal by Landon Noon, the second goal by Cameron Peterson assisted by Corban Proffit, the third goal by Sean Rufer and the fourth by Aadreyan Lopez. One goal in the third period by Lopez assisted by Keaton Babolian finishing the game with a 5-0 win by the Otters.
Saturday evening the Otters played a second game against Woodbury. The first period there were five goals. The first goal by Lopez assisted by Proffit, second goal by Braden Lunde assisted by Babolian, third goal by Cameron Peterson assisted by Weston Youngberg, fourth goal by Lopez assisted by Youngberg and the fifth goal by Carson Anderson assisted by Noon. The second period there was one goal by Youngberg. The third period there were two goals, first goal by Chase Johnston assisted by Peterson and the second goal by Peterson assisted by Anderson. The Otters won 8-2.
Sunday morning the Otters played in the Fargo Scheels Arena for their final game against the Bismark Capitals Squirt B1 White team. The Otters scored one goal in the first period by Peterson assisted by Braden Lunde. In the second period they scored one goal by Corban Proffit assisted by Parker Kantrud and Aadreyan Lopez and the third goal by Chase Johnston assisted by Anderson. The Otters won 3-2.
Levi Klaksvick was goalie for the Otters with over 50 saves during the tournament.
The Fergus Falls Squirt B1 Otters brought home a 1st place Trophy in their bracket in the Squirt International tournament.
The Otters Squirt B1 team is sponsored by Quality Circuits.
