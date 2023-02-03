Skid hits nine for Fergus girls

In Central Lakes Conference action, on Feb. 2, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team could not overcome a slow second half start, in a 61-42 loss to the Rocori Spartans.
The visiting Otters controlled most of the first half, leading by as much as eight (20-12). A pair of threes in the final two minutes of play allowed the Spartans to tie the contest at 23 all heading into the break.
In what has become a theme during this stretch for Fergus, they came out flat to begin the second half as Rocori scored the first 13 points to jump out to a 36-23 advantage. Fergus pulled within eight but that was as close as they would get over the final 10 minutes of the game. Every time that the Otters hit a big basket, it was answered quickly by the Spartans.
Karley Braeger led Fergus with 16 points in the game. Bella Anderson and Brynn Sternberg each finished with six points.
The Otters were 13/24 from the free throw line, while Rocori was 1/1.
Jada Bierschbach had a game high 23 points for the Spartans.
It was the ninth straight loss for Fergus, who fell to 5-12 overall on the season and 3-6 in CLC play.
They have a quick turnaround as the girls head to Detroit Lakes, on Feb. 3.
