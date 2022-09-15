In Central Lakes Conference action, on Sept. 13, the Fergus Falls Otters defeated the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, 6-4.
Fergus opened the scoring as Tyra Skjeret fed Olivia Jurgens, who hit the back of the net. Sauk Rapids countered with a goal of their own, tying the contest at one.
The Otters jumped back on top as Julia Aguilar scored off of a corner kick from Skjeret. Once again the Storm tied the game, making it 2-2. Before halftime, Fergus scored once again on a Skjeret corner. This time it was Ava Ecklund getting the feed.
Yana Prischmann and Skjeret teamed up for a goal and an assist each, to open up the second half and giving the Otters a 5-2 lead.
Skjeret picked up another goal, which was sandwiched between two Storm goals.
“We were very opportunistic, scoring three goals off corner kicks,” mentioned Otters coach Ben Jurgens. “We still have multiple areas to get better at, but the effort and focus were there, which is key. The girls made some nice in-game adjustments to better our play. Prischmann and Skjeret really filled the middle well, playing physical soccer and using each other to mice the ball up the field.”
Fergus Falls, now at 6-2, will travel to Sartell from a CLC game, on Sept. 15.
