Taking their talents to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, on Sept. 8, the Fergus Falls Otters girls soccer team picked up a decisive 6-0 win. Tyra Skjeret made her mark in the contest, as she was involved with all six Fergus goals.
Ella Starzl got the Otters on the board in the first half, getting a feed from Skjeret and finding the right side of the net. Skjeret would pound one home on a shot from the 18 yard line and Skjeret would then make it 3-0, on an assist from Yana Prischmann.
Heading into the second half, Olivia Jurgens scored on a through ball by Skjeret. Starzl and Skjeret connected once again, as Starzl headed home a corner kick.
The final goal of the contest was Skjeret getting a set up from Prischmann and finishing.
“The girls moved the ball really well tonight,” stated Fergus Ben Jurgens. “Everyone got the opportunity to play tonight, so that was great. Ella Sem played a great game. Ava Thompson played the second half to earn her first varsity minutes.”
Sitting with a 5-1 record, the Otters have the weekend off and will return to action on Sept. 12, at Saint Cloud Tech.
