Hosting the Yellowjackets of Rochester Community and Technical College, on Oct. 1, the M State Spartans football team found its groove over the final 30 minutes to pick up a 33-12 victory, remaining undefeated on the season.
Rochester picked up a safety in the first quarter and led 2-0 after one. Carsen McKnight would connect on a 35 yard field goal to put the Spartans up in the second, but a fumble recovery for a touchdown and the point after gave the lead back to Rochester, 9-3. They would add on a field goal later in the first half and held a 13-3 lead at the break.
M State started to shift momentum their way in the third, as Rondarius Gregory got loose for an 81 yard touchdown run, add on the PAT and it was 12-10. Shortly after, AJ Conteh picked off a pass and returned it 39 yards, giving M State the lead for good at 16-12.
Moving into the final frame, KJ Cooper scored on a short run. McKnight added the point after and then kicked a 31 yard field goal. The final score came as Cooper hooked up with Gregory for 64 yards and the point after was good.
Cooper completed 12-of-23 passes for 177 yards and Gregory led the team with 123 rushing yards on 14 carries and 67 receiving yards. Isaiah Griffin had 4 receptions for 56 yards and Isaac Freitag caught 3 passes for 38 yards.
Cheo Trotter had 15 total tackles, Jacob Drietz had 13 and Chris Heidl 11.
Now at 6-0, M State will hit the road this Saturday, traveling to take on Mesabi Range, in Virginia. The Spartans have now moved into the No. 1 ranked in the latest NJCAA Div. III rankings, released on Oct. 3.
