Slow start dooms Otter baseball

The Fergus Falls Otters baseball team traveled to Gustavus Adolphus College, on Apr. 17, to play their first game of the season … their opponent, the Lakers of Minnewaska Area. An efficient pitching performance for the Lakers produced an 11-1 win for them.
The Lakers capitalized on two walks in the top of the first inning and scored a run on a throwing error. Fergus had runners on the corners in the home half of the inning but a groundout ended the threat.
Things took a turn south for the Otters in the second, as Minnewaska scored three runs and had the bases loaded before an out was recorded. They would push eight runs across the plate in the inning, going up 9-0.
Both sides scored a run in the third inning. The Lakers got a lead off triple that eventually came in with two outs. Griffin Babolian had a lead off single, stole second and then scored on a single by Kellen Stenstrom.
Minnewaska made it an 11-1 game with a run in the top of the sixth and then held the Otters to a three up, three down home half to end the game in six innings.
Colin Becker started for the Otters. He went an inning and two thirds, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on three hits, six walks and two strikeouts. Riston Albert came on in relief and pitched the rest of the way. He scattered four hits and gave up two runs and also struck out the side in the third inning.
“We have a lot of guys who are getting their first taste of varsity action,” observed Otters coach Shane Thielke. “We went with Becker because he had the most experience on the mound and just couldn’t consistently find the strike zone. We were hoping he would be able to work through it. Albert came in and gave us a great performance.”
Minnewaska’s PJ Johnson went the distance, limiting the opportunities for the Otters and had a relatively low pitch count.
“The guys had a good attitude the whole game, stayed mentally engaged in the game," said Thielke. “They had a fun day, despite the results. From the first meeting of the season we told the kids we are going to coach culture, attitude and effort. The results will hopefully soon show.”
Fergus (0-1) is scheduled next to be at Willmar, on Apr. 18.
