Slow start dooms Otters

For the second week in-a-row, the Fergus Falls Otters football team fell behind in the first half, but this time, they were unable to rally – in a 33-14 loss at the hands of the Rebels of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The first week of the season, they trailed 21-0 before rallying for a 42-28 victory, at home, against Park Rapids Area.
On Sept. 8, it was the Rebels who scored the first 27 points of the game.
Fergus started with the ball on offense and went a quick three and out.
DGF followed that with a 65-yard touchdown drive that resulted in a 12-yard touchdown run by quarterback Caleb Johnson. The extra point made it a 7-0 game.
Getting the ball back, the Otters picked up a couple of first downs by ultimately turned the ball over on downs.
With momentum starting to build, the Rebels engineered another scoring drive, primarily keeping the ball on the ground. Eventually, Brody Friend found the end zone from 10 yards out. The PAT capped off the drive and made it 14-0.
Fergus then moved the ball via short passes and timely runs to move into the DGF red zone, but for the second drive in-a-row, they turned the ball over on downs.
The Rebels made it three for three on finding pay dirt. After a long pass play, Nick Waale scampered in from five yards out. The point after was unsuccessful, making it a three score game at 20-0.
With good field position to start their next drive, things were short lived as an overthrow on a pass by Henry Bethel was intercepted by Johnson and the Rebels.
Friend would score his second rushing touchdown of the night, a sweeping run that was from 21-yards out. With the PAT, it made it 27-0, late in the first half.
The Otters converted on some key third downs and moved the ball near the Rebel red zone, but ultimately turned it over on downs. DGF kneeled to end the first half. They scored on their first four drives and held the four score lead at the break.
“We were taking what the defense was giving us (in the first half) and finding holes,” said Otters coach Chris Grabowska. “We just couldn't keep the drives alive. On the other side of the ball, we couldn’t stop the run and they were more physical than us in the trenches.”
DGF opened up the second half with a lengthy drive, taking nearly half the time off the clock in the third period. The Otters defense was able to step up and get a stop in their own territory.
After trading possessions, Fergus was able to force a fumble on the plus side of the field and chased in, as Bethel scored on a rushing touchdown on fourth and goal from the eight. Shane Zierden added the PAT and the Otters were on the board in the fourth quarter.
DGF responded.
Keeping the rock on the ground, Waale scored his second touchdown, a 30-yard run that featured a beautiful shuffle step and a burst of speed to reach the end zone. The point after was no good, putting the score at 33-7.
On the Otters final possession of the game, they converted on a couple of third and longs. Bethel would then find Alex Ellison for a 14-yard touchdown toss in the back corner of the end zone. Zierden added in the point after, finishing the scoring at 33-14.
The Rebels finished with 414 yards offensively. 342 yards on the ground and 72 through the air. They had four backs that went for 63 yards or more and all five touchdowns came on the ground.
Henry finished with 17 completions for 161 yards, while running for 60 yards and score, on 20 carries. Griffin Babolian carried 17 times for 49 yards. Levi King was the leading receiver, as he had six catchers for 72 yards. Ellison finished with five for 46. Overall, the Otters had 270 yards of offense.
“It was key (getting some scores in the second half) … that is a glimmer of life for us that we can build on,” stated Grabowska. “We’ve been preaching all along that we can get things done. It’s a building process.”
Fergus, now 1-1, will return home for a rivalry match-up with the Detroit Lakes Lakers, on Sept. 15.