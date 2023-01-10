Slow start dooms Underwood boys

The Parkers Prairie Panthers boys basketball team limited the Underwood Rockets over the first 18 minutes of play and then held on for a 62-57 Little Eight Conference victory.
The score was 30-18 at the half, in favor of Parkers.
“We got off to another slow start, being down by as much as 18 in the first half and 23 in the second half. However, the guy’s didn’t quit, and were able to cut the lead to three points with a minute to go,” said Rockets coach Kellen Shebeck. “I’m proud of how we battled back, however this is the third straight game of being down by double digits early in the game and having to battle back to make a game of it. We need to figure out how to come out with more energy and put a complete 36 minutes together.”
Hudson Risbrudt led Underwood with 16 points on four three-pointers. Drew Evavold and Kaleb Hammes each had 10 points. Cole Peterson chipped in nine points and six rebounds.
“I thought our defensive pressure at the end of the game was excellent. Evan Lundgren did an excellent job on the ball, which led to some deflections and steals by the rest of the team,” mentioned Shebeck.
The Rockets will look to snap a three game losing streak, on Jan. 10, as they host Brandon-Evansville.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone