Slow start hurts Otter girls for second game in-a-row

In Central Lakes Conference girls basketball, on Jan. 10, the Fergus Falls Otters were on the road to take on the Willmar Cardinals. The Cards defended their home court, as they walked away with a 58-46 victory.
After Fergus had a 3-2 lead early, the Cardinals went on an 11-0 run. The Otters spent the rest of the half playing from behind. They did make a late 6-0 run to pull within five at 27-22 at the break.
The Otters came out hot and tied up the contest at 30 all, just a few minutes into the second half. That was answered by a 9-0 Cardinal run and eventually a 43-34 home team lead with around 10 minutes to go in regulation.
Willmar would increase their lead back out to double digits, while holding the Otters in check.
With 2:41 left in the second half it was 54-42, in favor of the Cards.
Brynn Sternberg led the Otters on the offensive side, finishing with 13 points. Joining her in double digits was Karley Braeger at 11 and Cyntreya Lockett with 10. Lockett completed the double-double with 12 rebounds. Karyssa Eberle finished with six rebounds.
Willmar won the rebounding battle, 36-29, while Fergus had 21 turnovers compared to 23 for the Cards.
Fergus dropped to 5-5 overall on the season and 3-3 in CLC play.
