Entering the double-elimination portion of the Section 8AA baseball playoffs, the Fergus Falls Otters got by Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) 14-12 before falling in the subsection championship to Perham, 8-1.
Against DGF Rebels, the Otters scored three runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by an RBI triple by Cole Zierden.
After seeing the game being tied at three, Fergus exploded for six runs in the third.
An error scored a pair of runs, Carter Thielke produced an RBI double, Carston Fronnnig hit an RBI single and Colin Becker brought in two with a single.
The Rebels scored four unanswered over the next two innings to pull within two. Both teams scored five runs over the last two innings. DGF had the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh inning but could not bring him in.
“The Otters won a slugfest in the first game,” stated Fergus coach Kevin Pearson. “The wind was a huge factor as it was blowing out to right field.”
Becker went 3-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Fronning had a pair of hits and also drove in two and scored twice. Thielke scored three times from the leadoff spot and Ethan Gronwold scored twice.
The victory went to Becker, who pitched the first four innings. Despite giving up five runs, Fronning did pick up the save, pitching the final two.
Perham swats Otters
Advancing to play the No. 1 seed in the subsection championship, the Otters were done in by four home runs hit by the Perham Yellowjackets, in an 8-1 loss.
Perham scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the fourth and two in the sixth. The Otters lone run came on an RBI single by Thielke in the top of the seventh inning.
Chas Mevlin, Gamble Bye, Ben Shumansky and Rian Solberg all left the yard for the ‘Jackets.
“Mevlin threw very well against us, he pounded the strike zone and was ahead of our hitters all day,” said Pearson. “I was very happy with our defensive effort. It was an extremely difficult day to be in the field and overall, I thought we did a good job.”
Ethan Gronwold and Johnson each had a pair of hits for the Otters.
Ben Swanson started against Perham. He lasted four innings, giving up six runs on eight hits and a walk, while also snagging two Ks. Jack Horgan got the final six outs for Fergus.
Fergus is now in the elimination portion of the section tournament and will face off against Warroad on June 7, in Park Rapids.
Game one
Fergus Falls 3 0 6 0 0 4 1
DGF 2 1 0 3 1 3 2
FERGUS FALLS: Carter Thielke 2-3, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Cole Zierden 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Carston Fronning 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 K; Andrew Johnson 1-4, RBI, 2 K; Colin Becker 3-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, K; Will Gronwold 0-3, K; Ethan Gronwold 2-4, 2 R, RBI, BB; Ben Swanson 0-2, 2 K; Ristan Albert 0-1, R, K; Brandon Brown 0-1; Owen Krueger 2-4, R, BB.
Game two
Fergus Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Perham 3 1 0 2 0 2 x
FERGUS FALLS: Carter Thielke 1-3, RBI, BB; Cole Zierden 0-4, 2 K; Carston Fronning 1-3, K; Andrew Johnson 2-3; Colin Becker 0-3, 2 K; Will Gronwold 1-3, K; Ethan Gronwold 2-3, R; Ben Swanson 0-2, 2 K; Jack Horgen 0-1; Owen Krueger 0-3.