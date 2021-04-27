Minnesota State Community and Technical College has begun the search for a men’s basketball coach to succeed Shawn Sorenson, who has announced his resignation after coaching the Spartans for four seasons.
“Shawn has meant so much to our basketball program,” M State co-athletic director Jason Retzlaff said. “His passion for the game and Spartan basketball was evident every day. He is a tremendous human being that our athletes were able to look up to. We’re so thankful for his hard work and contributions to M State.”
Sorenson, an M State graduate who played basketball for the Spartans, took over the head coaching position in 2017. During the 2020-21 pandemic-shortened season, M State was one of four teams in the conference that opted to compete.
“I’m very grateful to have been given the opportunity to be the head basketball coach at M State,” Sorenson said. “It’s been an honor to coach the Spartans and to work with so many great student athletes who helped create memorable moments over the years through their hard work and dedication.”
Sorenson had special thanks for assistant coaches Daniel Berge and Isaiah Lemke for their willingness to go “above and beyond” to help the team improve each day, adding that “their selfless commitment to Spartan basketball had a major impact on the program.”
He also thanked the parents of the players and expressed “best wishes in the years to come for Spartan basketball.”
