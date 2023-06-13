Soydara garners honors, Spartan men finish in seventh place

Wrapping up the 2023 NJCAA Div. III National Golf Championship in Chautauqua, N.Y., after the fourth and final round, on Jun. 9, the M State golfers saw the men finish in seventh place and Ellia Soydara earned First Team All-American status.
Soydara carded an 80 on her final round for a total of 322 (80-81-81-80), putting her in fourth place individually.
"Congratulations to Soydara on being our first Spartan All-American women's golfer in modern history,” exclaimed Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “She played so steadily under pressure and wowed many of the people in New York with her tremendous driving ability. This honor is something Soydara has earned with a lot of hard work, dedication and love of golf. She made history for our women's golf program. We are so thankful she is in our program and look forward to even better things next season."
Trinity Ahing of Sandhills earned individual national champion honors with a four day 300 (74-73-75-78). Oxford College of Emory earned the team championship with a four day total of 1546. The first ever NJCAA Div. III golf champion crowned (Previously all NJCAA women's golf divisions competed in the same championship, it is now split into Div. I and Div. III).
The Spartan men fired a 331 on the fourth day and finished with a total of 1108 (330-326-321-331). Joel Quam and Leo Stepan both shot a final day 79. Stepan had the lowest score at the tournament for M State (315).
"For our men, it was a tough and rainy day that we couldn't quite get sustained momentum,” said Retzlaff. “Quam had an excellent round as his short game was excellent. He made a great par save on the last hole to shoot 79. As he has all year, Stepan was a leader for us as well. It was such a pleasure making the trip with this team. Our play was up and down this week, but the effort was tremendous. "
This was the 11th consecutive appearance by the M State men in the national tournament. The longest streak nationally in Div. III NJCAA. Sandhills CC won the team national championship and set a new record by 21 strokes. Ben Read of Sandhills CC earned individual national championship honors with a new record total of 277 (72-70-67-68) at 11 under par.
"We are so thankful for the contributions Mikey Vall and Quam have made to our program for multiple seasons. Their positive impact on and off the course can't be understated,” mentioned Retzlaff. “They are awesome young men that will be greatly missed next season. It was also great having Stepan for this season. He had a great year on and off the course as he led us in scoring average and also graduated with his technology electrician degree. We wish him well. Riley Stormlund and Braxton Kerstein also had very good freshman seasons and we look forward to what next season could bring for them."
Men's team results:
1.Sandhills CC (Pinehurst, NC) - 292 (Day 1) + 284 (Day 2) + 286 (Day 3) + 285 (Day 4)= 1147
2.Georgia Military College (Milledgeville, Ga.) - 301 + 293 + 289 = 883.
3.DuPage CC (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) - 323 + 315 + 305 + 305 + 309 = 1252.
4.Jamestown CC (Jamestown, N.Y.) - 318 + 311 + 326 + 309 = 1264.
5.Butler County CC (Butler, Pa.) - 321 +314 + 322 + 324 = 1281.
6.Onondaga CC (Syracuse, N.Y.) - 327 + 316 + 322 + 325 = 1290.
7.M State (Fergus Falls, Minn.) - 330 + 326 + 321 + 331 = 1308.
8.Nassau CC (Garden City, N.J.) - 330 + 325 + 338 + 326 = 1319.
9.RCSJ Gloucester (Sewell, N.J.) - 352 + 345 + 331 + 340 = 1368.
10.Terra State CC (Fremont, Ohio) - 355 +347 + 327 + 344 = 1373.
11.Holyoke CC (Holyoke, Mass.) - 433 + 424 + 403 + 418 = 1678.
M State men individual results:
Leo Stepan- 80+79+77+79 = 315.
Joel Quam- 82+83+82+79= 326.
Mikey Vall- 82+82+80+85= 329.
Braxton Kerstein- 87+82+82+89 = 340.
Riley Stromlund- 86+86+85+88 = 345.
Complete results of the championship can be found here: https://jccjayhawks.com/events/njcaa-stats.