The M State Spartans golfers enjoyed a strong showing at the Region XIII National Qualifying meet, which was held at Victory Links Golf Course, in Blaine, on Oct. 8-9. Ellia Soydara set a school record for the women, firing a 73 on day two. She finished as the medalist honors with a two day total of 156 (83-73).
“What a performance by Soydara,” stated Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “She played incredible golf and a round that was a historic number for our golf program shooting a 73 – a new record for Spartan women’s golf. She drove the ball well, hit great iron shots and showed great touch with the short game. On day two she didn’t record anything worse than a bogey all day. Best of all was shooting under par on the back nine under tournament pressure. She is an outstanding young lady on and off the course and it is going to be a lot of fun watching her compete at Chautauqua next June.”
The men captured the team title, firing a two-day total of 641 (326-315). Southwest Tech (from Fennimore, Wisc.) came in second, with a 676. Mikey Vall paced the Spartans with a first place finish. His two day total was 152 (78-74) and his second round was the low score for the day. Leo Stepan finished as runner-up, with a 153 (75-78). M State held a four shot lead after the first day but pulled away on the second.
“Just an awesome day two for our men’s team playing some clutch golf on day two to earn a trip back to New York,” said Retzlaff. “It was a battle as Southwest Tech played well on day one but we played extremely well on day two. This team has shown improvement all fall and to have it culminate with a great team effort this weekend was very rewarding.”
It is the 12th consecutive year the Spartans have qualified for nationals – the longest running streak in Div. III golf. The M State men and Soydara will compete June 6-9, 2023 at Chautauqua Golf Course in Chautauqua, N.Y., in the NJCAA Div. III National Golf Championship. The Spartan men have finished in the top five at nationals every season since winning the title in 2012. They have finished in third place three of the past five tournaments.
“I can’t say enough about the way Vall played,” stated Retzlaff. “He drove it so well, he was under control, and made a bunch of putts. He also played the last five holes in two under par to earn medalist honors. Vall is a high-character young man who I couldn’t be happier for. Stepan also played great for us with two rounds in the 70’s. He has been our scoring leader and anchor on our team all fall and was big for us again this past weekend.”
The fall golf season has come to a close for M State.
