The M State Spartans golfers enjoyed a strong showing at the Region XIII National Qualifying meet, which was held at Victory Links Golf Course, in Blaine, on Oct. 8-9. Ellia Soydara set a school record for the women, firing a 73 on day two. She finished as the medalist honors with a two day total of 156 (83-73).



