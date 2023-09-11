Soydara makes Spartan and Pebble Lake Golf Course history

It was a banner day, for M State sophomore and all-american golfer Ellia Soydara, on Sept. 8. Hosting the Spartan invitational, Soydara fired a six under 66, earning medalist honors and breaking the Pebble Lake Golf Course women's record and set a new M State school record as well. Soydara carded only one bogey in the round, while adding five birdies and an eagle.
The round was highlighted by a three hole stretch (No. 2-4) where Soydara made birdie, eagle and birdie. She won by 13 shots over runner-up Sydney Carlson, of Valley City State, who shot a 79.
"Soydara made one of the great days in the history of our golf program with an unbelievable display of golf. She had one of those ‘dream’ days where every part of the game was in full flight. Her round included over 100 feet of made putts, a chip in for birdie, a tap in eagle, and only one bogey,” stated Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “While she is a very talented golfer, Soydara is a very humble and high character young lady. She is also one of the most dedicated, focused and intelligent players we have had in our program. It was incredibly rewarding to watch her hard work pay off, with her family watching, with such a special day."
On the other side, the Spartan men finished in third place, with a team score of 316. Charlie Fuder shot an even par 72 and finished as the runner up. Brady Schwinghammer of Alex Tech was the medalist with a 67 and Alex Tech also won the team title with a 299.
"I was very pleased with our performance against a field of primarily four-year colleges. We had a few rounds where our players struggled early but hung in there and ended with solid scores,” said Retzlaff. “That is a good sign from a young team that we hope to build on in the coming weeks. Fuder was tremendous. After a few early bogeys, he struck the ball extremely well and capitalized on a lot of birdie opportunities. To finish second individually in a strong field of 48 players was a great performance.”
M State golf returns to action on Sept. 11, at the Jimmie Fall Invite, in Jamestown, N.D.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone