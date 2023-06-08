Soydara remains steady at nationals

The M State golfers continued their play at the 2023 NJCAA Div. III National Golf Championship at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua, N.Y., on Jun. 7, with second round action.
Ellia Soydara followed up her first round 80 with an 81 (161). This puts her in fourth place in the individual standings. Highlights from the day included a birdie on the 17th hole, the second most difficult by scoring average on the course.
"Soydara played very steady golf again and is impressing a lot of people with her ball striking and poise on the golf course,” said M State coach Jason Retzlaff. “Once she starts rolling with the putter the scores will be even better."
Trinity Ahing of Sandhills CC shot the low round of the tournament (73) and has opened up an eight shot individual lead with a two day total of 147.
The Spartan men shoot a second round team score of 326 for a two day total of 556. Leo Stepan led the Spartans on day two with a 79 while Braxton Kerstein and Mikey Vall shot 82.
Nick Johnson of Georgia Military and Alex Martin of Sandhills are tied for the individual lead with two day totals of 141.
"Our men were the opposite of day one, starting stronger but couldn't finish the round the way we wanted to,” stated Retzlaff. “It was nice to improve from the first and the effort is great. We haven't quite figured out the greens yet. Hopefully we can start putting better and the scores will follow. It was great to see Braxton Kerstein improve by five shots from day one and Stepan gave us a nice round of 79."
