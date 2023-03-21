Spartan baseball in Florida

The M State Spartans baseball team wrapped up their annual trip to Florida, finishing their stretch with a 4-4 record. Below is a recap of the final seven games.
M State 10 Ancilla College 9 - seven innings
This back and forth affair saw the Spartans erupt for six runs in the bottom of the third inning, giving them a 9-4 lead. Ancilla rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but M State held on for the victory.
Beau Fettig socked a home run and drove in three runs. Eoghan Fischer was 2/4 with a run scored and Ben Monson crossed the plate three times.
Bret Englemeyer went the first five innings on the mound (picking up the win). He allowed eight hits, two walks and five runs, while striking out six batters.
Ancilla College 11 M State 1 - six innings
In game two against Ancilla, the Spartans only had three hits and their lone run came in the top of the sixth inning.
Logan Pulju went 2-2 and hit a home run. Luke Rutter had the other hit for M State
Aidian O’Brien took the loss, going the first four innings. He gave up four runs on four hits and four walks, with a pair of Ks. Ian Staton and Monson also saw time on the mound.
Itasca CC 8 M State 4 - seven innings
Itasca used a seven run second inning to pick up the win over M State. The Spartans scored a run in the second, fourth and two in the seventh.
Mike Short and Rutter each had a pair of hits, while Short and Fischer both had two RBIs.
Jackson Martin lasted just two innings on the bump. He gave up seven runs on eight hits and three walks. Fetting came in scattered three hits over the final four frames.
M State 13 Prairie State College 11 - seven innings
This slugfest saw the Spartans build up a 13-5 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, before Prairie State rallied. M State had 17 hits in the contest.
Short hit a pair of home runs and was 2/4 with two runs and three RBIs. Fettig was 4/6 with two RBIs and three runs. Monson was 3/4 with four RBIs.
Four different pitches took the mound in the game for the Spartans. Pulju worked the first three innings and picked up the win. O’Brien worked an inning and got the save.
Prairie State 11 M State 1 - five innings
The Spartans offense was limited in the nightcap against Prairie State, coming up with just five hits. Pulju scored the only run in the bottom of the fourth.
Martin took the loss, going four innings. He allowed eight runs on seven hits and five walks, with four strikeouts. Krosby Aasness pitched the final inning.
M State 15 Holyoke CC 11 - nine innings
M State had 10 hits in the game (with 11 walks) and rallied for the win, as they scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Spartans held a 9-1 advantage before Holyoke scored nine times in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Fischer was 3/5 at the plate, with three RBIs and two runs. Martin and Pulju each drove in a pair of runs and Fetting scored three times.
O’Brien pitched the first five. He gave up seven runs on seven hits, two walks and six Ks. Adam Vue and Fettig also saw time on the mound.
M State 5 Columbia-Greene CC 2 - seven innings
Wrapping up their final game in Florida, the Spartans used a three run fifth inning to pick up the win. They also added a run in the first and fourth innings. M State had just two hits but capitalized on eight walks in the game.
Fetting scored twice while Short and Monson both scored a run and drove in a run.
Englemeyer went the distance, scattering five hits over the seven innings. He walked one and struck out five.
While they have game scheduled for the end of the month, M State baseball may have to wait a little longer for the home opener and first games back in Minnesota.