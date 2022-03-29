Playing the Vermilion Community College Ironmen in a doubleheader on Mar. 27, the M State Spartans baseball team came away with a split, winning game one, 7-3 and dropping game two, 7-5.
The Spartans trailed 3-2 heading into the top of the fifth inning, but plated four to grab a 6-3 lead, in game one. The key hit in the inning came off the bat of Daniel Buendorf, a three-run home run. Ty Karger went 2-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Jackson Martin had a pair of hits and scored a run, while also driving in a run.
Wyatt Halvorson pitched five innings, to pick up his second victory of the season. He gave up six hits, three runs and walked three batters. Halvorson also produced six strikeouts. Mike Short pitched the final two innings for the save.
In game two, the score was knotted at three-a-piece when the Ironmen plated four runs in the top of the sixth inning. M State rallied for a pair in the bottom of the seventh, but could not push the tying run across the plate.
Kargar had a pair of hits for the Spartans, including an RBI double. Jackson Martin also drove in a run.
Will Hoernemann pitched the first five and a third innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits, walking three and striking out eight.
Now at 3-5 on the season, the Spartans are scheduled to return to action on Apr. 2, with a pair of games in Rochester.
