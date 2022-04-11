The Central Lakes College Raiders got the best of the M State Spartans baseball team on Apr. 9, as the Raiders swept a doubleheader 10-0 and 5-1.
The offense was slow to start the day, as M State was held to just one hit in the 10-0 loss. Central Lakes erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth, winning on a ten-run rule. Daniel Buendorf had the lone hit for the Spartans. Wyatt Halvorson pitched the first four and two thirds on the mound, giving up nine runs on seven hits, while walking five and striking out four.
In the second game, the Spartans fell behind 4-0 before pushing their run across the plate. Christian Norby plated Cal Schmitz in the top of the fifth inning. Schmitz had a pair of hits and also drew a walk, fellow teammate Ty Kargar had a double. Will Hoernemann went the distance pitching, he gave up nine hits, five runs and four walks, also collecting two strikeouts.
M State now sits at 5-7 on the season. The two teams will get together for another doubleheader on Apr. 11. It will also be the home opener for the Spartans.
