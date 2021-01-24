Basketball players are back on the court at Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State) as practice resumed Jan. 11 and the men’s and women’s teams start their home seasons on Saturday, Jan. 30, in Fergus Falls.
Both teams will play about 14 games in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season. While attendance at home games will be limited to a small number of immediate family members, all games will be livestreamed for Spartan fans in the community.
“We’re so thankful for the opportunity for our student athletes to resume competition,” M State co-athletic director Jason Retzlaff said. “While there won’t be anything normal about this athletic season, and our programs will face a lot of challenges along the way, our players and coaches are excited to get back to action. It has been great to hear basketballs bouncing in the gym again!”
A complete schedule of games is available athttp://athletics.minnesota.edu/.
Coaching for the Spartan women this season are first-year coach Jodi Holleman and assistants Jess Price and Tina Kruize. Men’s coaches are Shawn Sorenson and assistant Isaiah Lemke.
Retzlaff said all local, regional and national safety guidelines and regulations for COVID-19 will be followed.
The seasons for M State baseball, softball and golf will resume in the spring. Both football and volleyball had their seasons canceled last fall.
Find the Spartan basketball livestream at facebook.com/mstatecollege.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.