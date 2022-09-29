The M State football team’s good luck charm is a retired food service director who, only a few years ago, thought a sack was something used to carry groceries.
Until the pandemic began in March 2020, Gina Roen says the Spartan football players were just many among the hundreds of students who dined in the cafeteria on the Fergus Falls campus.
But when M State classes went online and social distancing restrictions went into effect, Roen’s heart went out to the many young football players who stayed on campus and came to the cafeteria for solitary meals.
“They’d come to the cafeteria by themselves, eat by themselves … How depressing to have to have a meal by yourself. It broke my heart,” Roen says.
So Roen befriended them, asking about their homes, their families, their classes. When they talked about missing home cooking, she encouraged them to bring her their mothers’ recipes – and they did, for things like goulash and cornbread with cheese and jalapenos. She made chocolate cupcakes with chocolate frosting for one young man’s birthday after she learned that was a tradition in his family. When they had the flu, she made chicken noodle soup.
And, of course, she began attending their football games. Before the first home game of the 2021 season, Roen was there to give the players good luck hugs as they left their locker room. When the Spartans unexpectedly won the game, they gave her credit for being their good luck charm.
She hasn’t missed a home game since, cheering from her lawn chair in a spot where players find her for hugs and encouragement. When the team plays out of town, she dispenses good luck hugs as players board their buses. When M State defeated NDSCS in Wahpeton this fall, Roen was at the stadium two hours before the game to greet the players as they arrived at the stadium. (She got hoarse from cheering at that game, won by the Spartans.)
Players call her Miss Gina and Ma, and she’s “Mom” to others, including one whose own mother died when he was 5; he comes to her home every Sunday to eat dinner and watch football on TV.
When she’s asked how many children she has, Roen says she tells people she has “four natural and 80 football players.”
“I call them my boys,” says Roen. “All over the United States, I have sons.”
When she retired this fall as food service director after five years at M State, the players and coaches presented her with a jersey after she said she’d love to have a Spartan uniform.
“I wanted something Spartan that really stuck out,” Roen says. “I wear that with pride.”
The 2022 M State Spartans are 5-0 and nationally ranked prior to their homecoming game, scheduled for Oct. 1. They earned a 6-4 record in 2021 and were preparing to play for the division championship when that game was canceled due to Covid.