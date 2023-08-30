Spartan golf double dips at U of M Morris invites

The beginning of this week saw the M State Spartans golfers partake in two events that were hosted by the University of Minnesota Morris. On Aug. 28, the Morris Invitational was held at Ruttger’s Bay Golf Course in Deerwood and on Aug. 29, it was the Tianna Country Club in Walker.
On the women’s side, Ellia Soydara was medalist honors on both days. She shot a 78 the first day and an 82 on the second. The pair of wins makes it five total times, dating back to last season, that she has finished in first place.
On the men’s side, they finished fourth as a team on Aug. 28. Markus Nelson tied for second and led the Spartans with an 81. Charlie Fuder was right behind with an 82. The second day, it was a third place finish for the men. Adam Vatnsdal carded a 76 to finish in third place overall and led M State. Fuder tied for fourth overall with a 78.
"It was great to get a new season going. Soydara was tremendous over both days. Shooting 78 and 82 on two difficult courses was a fantastic way to start the season,” said M State coach Jason Retzlaff. “She drove the ball extremely well and made a lot of good putts. It will be exciting to watch her sophomore year unfold as she continues to improve."
"For our men, it was a rough first day and to have our first tournament on a difficult course like Ruttger's is a challenge. But we bounced back nicely on day two. Vatnsdal had great control of his golf ball leading us with a 76 at Tianna. Charlie Fuder shot 78 while not having any score worse than a bogey. As the team continues to get more comfortable in the college environment, I'm confident we will see improvement across the board. This is going to be a great group of young men to coach this year."
Below are results from the two days. M State golf returns to action on Sept. 8, hosting the Spartan Invite at Pebble Lake Golf Course.
