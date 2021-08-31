JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The M State golf team traveled to the Jamestown Country Club in Jamestown, North Dakota, Sunday and Monday for the Jimmie Fall Invite men’s and women’s college golf event.
The Spartans men’s golf team finished seventh out of nine teams shooting 336 on Day 1 and 332 on Day 2. Taking the top spot in the two-day event for the men was Jamestown (Orange) shooting a total of 601 (303-298) with the Jimmies’ own Tate Olson capturing the medalist honor with a two-day 140 (70-70). Minot State placed second with a 623 followed by Jamestown (Black) with a 625 to round out the top three.
Leading the charge for M State was Hunter Burnside with a two-day total of 156 (79-77) as he finished tied for 11th individually in the 50 player men’s field. Other Spartans who competed were Joel Quam shooting a 167 (82-85), Grant Inniger with a 171 (88-83), Mikey Vall with a 176 (87-89) and Jordan Caspers carding a 193 (106-87).
“We enjoyed a very nice trip to get our season started in Jamestown. It will be the deepest field we will see all year for both our men and women against comprised of primarily four-year scholarship schools,” said Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff. “We got off to a very slow start on Day 1 as there were some nerves to get through with our first tourney of the season. We seemed to settle in late Sunday and played better on Monday. Hunter Burnside was an anchor for our men. After starting the tournament 6 over through five holes, he played the last 31 holes in 6 over. His putter was very impressive.”
In women’s play Minot State (North Dakota) took top honors with a two-day total of 659 (326-333). Anya Ross was the women’s medalist with a two-day total of 159 (78-81).
For the Spartans women, former Hillcrest Lutheran Academy golfer Audra Ewan finished with a 198 overall and led the team on Day 2 with a score of 93. M State’s Sarah Butler also competed finishing with a 245 (119-126).
“On the women’s side, Audra Ewan had a very nice day, second round to lead us. The course was difficult and long and after a slow start, she made some very nice adjustments. It was great to see her make par on 5 of her last 10 holes,” said coach Retzlaff. “Overall it was a fun way to start the season and this experience will certainly help us improve.”
Men’s team results:
1.Jamestown (Orange) 601 (303-298)
2.Minot State 623 (314-309)
3.Jamestown (Black) 625 (319-306)
4.Dickinson State (Blue) 627 (321-306)
5.North Central 634 (311-323)
6.Alex Tech 640 (319-321)
7.M State 668 (336-332)
8.Dickinson State (Gray) 673 (336-337)
9.Valley City State 675 (349-326)
M State men’s individual results:
Hunter Burnside 156 (79-77)
Joel Quam 167 (82-85)
Grant Inniger 171 (88-83)
Mikey Vall 176 (87-89)
Jordan Caspers 193 (106-87)
M State Women’s Individual Results:
Audra Ewan 198 (105-93)
Sarah Butler 245 (119-126)
