Spartan men move up on day three

The M State Spartans men's golf team improved their team score for the second day in a row at the 2023 NJCAA Div. III National Golf Championship at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua, N.Y., on Jun. 8.
The men fired a 321, five strokes better than the day prior. They moved up to seventh place and are 12 shots behind the sixth place team (Onondaga Community College) heading into the final 18 holes. Leo Stepan led the Spartans on day three with a 77 and Mikey Vall put up an 80.
"It was great to see our men play a very solid round as we are improving each day,” observed Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “Our putting was and course management was better. Stepan was excellent for us. He has been incredibly steady with only one penalty shot in three days. I was really proud of Vall finishing with an 80 after being plus five through four holes. We think the best is yet to come with one more round left."
On the women’s side, Ellia Soydara remained steady with an 81. Her three day total is now at 242 (80-81-81)and puts her fourth overall in the individual standings.
"I felt Soydara played better today but a few late holes tripped her up,” said Retzlaff. “A highlight was a fantastic chip-in for birdie on No. 15. She is close to putting it all together and she is primed for a great round tomorrow."
