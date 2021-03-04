The M State men’s basketball team got up on the visiting Minnesota West Blue Jays Wednesday and held off a late surge to pick up a 62-59 victory.
The Spartans held a slim 33-27 lead at the break. Coming out of the break, the Blue Jays did everything in their power to overcome the deficit but M State held off their visitor to get the win.
Tyrell Ross-Childs led the Spartans in scoring with 20 points, while teammates Nic Pearson and Renell Edwards each chipped in a baker’s dozen.
Minnesota West dominated the rebounding battle as they outboarded M State 44-27.
The Spartans will now travel to take on Riverland Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.
