PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WISC. — The M State men’s golf team had a huge showing winning the Region XIII national qualifier Monday and Tuesday with a two-day total of 636 (Day 1 — 317, Day 2 — 319) over runner-up Southwest Tech from Fennimore, Wisconsin, as they recorded a 650 (323-327). The Spartans and the Chargers were relatively even with six holes left to play but M State tightened up their game finishing strong to take the top spot.
With the win the Spartans qualify for the NJCAA Division III national championship. This is the 11th consecutive year the Spartans have qualified and marks the longest running streak in Division III golf.
“I am so happy for this group and they truly earned a national tournament trip by saving their best golf of the fall for this moment. It was another close battle with a very good SW Tech team as coach Scott Kennedy runs an outstanding golf program. With six holes to go it was very close as our lead after Day 1 disappeared quickly as we really struggled out of the gates on Tuesday,” said Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff. “We found our footing and played extremely well coming down the stretch. I was extremely impressed by our team’s ability to perform so well under pressure late in the round.”
The Spartans’ Joel Quam was the medalist with a two-day total of 152 (77-75) while Hunter Burnside carded the lowest round of the tournament with a 72 on Day 1 — finishing one shot behind Quam with a 153 (72-81).
“Joel Quam played tremendous golf for two days straight and a big congrats to him for earning medalist honors. He was so consistent for two days and was our rock on the second day. Hunter Burnside was also big for us with a nearly flawless even-par round on Day 1. Sam Western also gave our team a lot of momentum putting up his best round of the fall on the final day. This has been a wonderful group of young men 1-6 to work with this fall and it’s very gratifying to know they will have an opportunity to compete at the national level,” said Retzlaff.
On the women’s side of play Audra Ewan, who is coming off a runner-up finish last week in Worthington, earned an individual qualification to the national tournament with a two-day total of 188 (95-93). Ewan is the first Spartan women’s golfer to qualify for nationals in 10 years.
“We are so happy for Audra being our first women’s player to qualify for nationals in a decade. She played very steady both days and drove the ball extremely well,” said Retzlaff. “She is a very talented and dedicated player who has done a wonderful job representing Spartan women’s golf. We are so thankful for her efforts this fall and can’t wait for her to compete in New York next June.”
The M State golf team will now compete June 7-10 at Chautauqua Golf Course in Chautauqua, New York, in the NJCAA Division III national golf championship. The Spartans men have finished in the top five at nationals every season since winning the title in 2012 and have finished in third place three of the past four tournaments.
M State Men Individual Results:
Joel Quam (77-Day 1-75-Day 2)= 152
Hunter Burnside (72-81)= 153
Grant Inniger (82-81)= 163
Sam Western (88-82)= 170
Mikey Vall (86-85)=171
Southwest Tech Men Individual Results:
Andrew Martinez (77-79)= 156
Tucker Needham (82-80)= 162
Dakota Rezacheck (81-83)= 164
Ryan Spry (83-85)= 168
Mitch Ruhnke (90-88)= 178
M State Women Individual:
Audra Ewan (95-93)= 188 **Qualifies individually for nationals
