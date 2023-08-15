Spartan volleyball to open season highly ranked

Heading into the 2023 season, the M State Lady Spartans volleyball team is ranked No. 5 in the NJCAA DIII volleyball poll. They received 66 points.
Leading the way at No. 1 is the College of DuPage, who received 105 points and all seven first place points. In second is Owens Community College, followed by Dallas College Brookhaven and Century College, with M State rounding out the top five.
M State is looking to continue their successful stretch, as they open up the season on Aug. 18, at the Mystic Invite in Bismarck, N.D. They finished last season with the No. 5 ranking.
Below is the complete poll:
1 College of DuPage
2 Owens Community College
3 Dallas College Brookhaven
4 Century College
5 Minnesota State Community and Technical College
6 Dutchess Community College
7 Finger Lakes Community College
8 Sandhills Community College
9 Monroe College - Bronx
10 Northampton Community College
11 Harrisburg Area Community College
12 Fulton-Montgomery Community College
13 Butler County Community College - PA
14 Central Lakes College - Brainerd
15 Rochester Community and Technical College
Receiving Votes: Harper, Raritan Valley.
Marion receives nomination
Faith Marion, sophomore, has been selected as a nominee for the 2023 AVCA Two-Year College Women's Indoor Players to Watchlist.
"Faith ended the 2022 season with 3.33 kills/set, 0.3 assists/set, 3.27 digs/set, 0.65 aces/set, 0.15 blocks/set and a hitting efficiency of 0.221."
The AVCA Two-Year College Women's Indoor Players to Watchlist is back for 2023, and as was the case in the past, the selection process is completed in the offseason and announced in August prior to the start of the season. These selected athletes will join an expanded Two-Year College Players to Watch portfolio that now includes the men's indoor and women's beach athletes.
