The M State women’s basketball team found a second-half scoring surge as the Spartans downed the Minnesota West Blue Jays 68-57 Wednesday.
With the game tied 38-38 after two-quarters of play, the Spartans outscored the Blue Jays in both of the final two quarters to pick up their fourth win in five games.
“The girls played outstanding defense the entire night,” Spartans head coach Jodi Holleman said. “They are really starting to play together like a team.”
Sabrina Fronning led the Spartans in scoring with 22 points, while teammate Jayna Gronewold (20) and Abby Tysdal (10) were also in double figures. Kalista Aamot led M State on the glass with 10 rebounds.
The Spartans will welcome in the Rochester Yellowjackets at 1 p.m. Saturday.
