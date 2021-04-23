The M State baseball team settled for a doubleheader split with the visiting Itasca Vikings Thursday.
The Spartans would take Game 1, winning 11-6.
After the Vikings scored three runs in the first inning, the Spartans responded with two runs in the home half and six in the second to take an 8-3 lead. Itasca would add two more runs in the fifth, but M State would answer back with three of their own in the bottom of the inning. The Vikings would plate one more run in the top of the seventh but could not rally from behind.
Ty Kargar picked up the win pitching 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and allowing four earned runs on three hits.
Dane Schwirtz, Christian Norby and Wyatt Hamann each had two hits in the game, while Norby (3), Haman (3), Justin Dykhoff (2) and Michael Maanum (2) had multiple RBIs.
In Game 2, the Vikings pulled out a 10-7 win.
The Spartans would build a 6-1 lead after three, but the Vikings rallied from behind scoring a run in the fourth and fifth, four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Daniel Buendorf took the loss for M State as he pitched one inning of relief giving up three runs on tow hits and fanning two batters.
Dykhoff led the Spartans at the plate going 1-for-1 with three RBIS and two walks.
“I thought we did a great job of coming to the park with energy which can be tough when you play five games in three days,” Spartans head coach Grant Harding said. “I thought lima was really good out of the bullpen today. We just couldn’t find a way to hang on in Game 2 but I think we are making good progress as we head into a big conference series this weekend.”
The Spartans will play a weekend series with Central Lakes College as they travel to Brainerd for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and return home for a 1 p.m. Sunday doubleheader against the Raiders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.