Taking on Dakota County Technical College (DCTC) at Gustavus University, on Apr. 3, the M State Spartans baseball team came up with a doubleheader sweep, winning via scores of 13-1 and 8-3.
The Spartans used a nine-run third inning to vault them to a five inning victory in game one. They were aided by seven errors committed by DCTC in the game. Daniel Buendorf and Cal Schmitz both picked up a pair of hits, Buendorf drove in three runs for M State. Will Hoernemann went the distance for the victory. He allowed just three hits, one run and gave up two walks, while striking out four.
In the night cap, M State jumped out to a 5-0 advantage over the first two innings, on their way to a victory and sweep. Jackson Martin, Mike Short and Schmitz all had two hits in the contest. Buendorf drove in another three runs and Martin plated a pair himself. Wyatt Halvorson picked up the win, going five strong innings, as he gave up three hits, walked three and stuck out nine. Brock Depute pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
With the two wins, the Spartans improved to 5-5 on the season. They are now slated to host Central Lakes College on Apr. 9.
