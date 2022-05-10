Hosting the Ridgewater College Warriors on May 8, the M State Spartans baseball team earned a split with the visitors. Ridgewater won game one, 5-3 and then the Spartans took game two, 4-3.
The Warriors scored a run in the top of the first inning to start off the doubleheader. That lead would hold until the top of the sixth inning, when Ridgewater pushed four runs across the plate. M State answered in the home half, as Daniel Buendorf picked up a pair of RBIs and Mike Short also collected an RBI.
Ty Kargar had three hits in the first game, including a double. Short produced a triple, as well. Wyatt Halvorson picked up a hit and a run, as a pinch-hitter.
Brock Depute was on the mound to begin. He lasted into the sixth inning, giving up five runs on seven hits, with three walks and a strikeout. Jackson Martin pitched a scoreless inning and Jack Ramthun picked up the final two outs on the hill.
Game two had a similar feel to it, as Ridgewater scored the first three runs of the game and held the 3-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the seventh. That set the stage for the walk-off win. Cal Schmitz delivered an RBI, Kargar drove in a pair and Noah Aufdengarten also had an RBI, for M State.
Schmitz finished with three hits in the game, Jackson Martin had a pair and Aufdengarten was on base three times.
Brett Engelmeyer pitched the first six innings, giving up three unearned runs on six hits, did not walk a batter and had four strikeouts. Short pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
M State ended their season with an 11-24 record. They were 5-7 in home games and 5-11 in conference play.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone