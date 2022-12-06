Spartans can't hit last second shot, in loss to Mesabi

The M State Spartans lost their second consecutive game, on Dec. 3, by losing to Mesabi Range 84-82. The game was back and forth with the majority of the game being no larger than a five-point lead. It didn’t look that way early on as the Spartans raced out to an early 11-2 lead. However, Mesabi had a 7-1 run of its own to close it to 12-9 and eventually took the lead. The score was tied at the half 31-31 with Foday Sheriff scoring 11 of his 17 points in the first. Noel Kabange also scored 20 points with half of them coming at intermission.
The scoring picked up in the second as evidenced as Mikele Kambalo began to assert himself offensively in the second by scoring early and late in the contest. With the Spartans down by three with 53 seconds to go, Kambalo took the pass off a designated play for a successful three-point shot tying the game at 82. After a timeout, Mesabi set up their offense in which they were able to convert two free throws to go up 84-82. Mesabi called timeout but missed their shot which was quickly recovered by Matt Gooselaw. M State called timeout with eight seconds to play in which they went for a game winning three that rolled out of the basket at the buzzer to give the Spartans their second loss in as many days. Kambalo, Kabanga and Yonis Mohamud led Minnesota State in scoring with 20 points each. Sheriff scored 17 points but was limited in time played due to picking up a third foul early in the second half. Five Mesabil Range players reached double figures in the contest.
M State slipped to 4-2 overall where Minnesota North went over .500 for the first time this year with their 5-4 mark.
The Spartans return to action on Dec. 7, hosting North Dakota State College of Science.
