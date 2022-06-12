The M State Spartans men’s golf team wrapped up their trip to the 2022 2022 NJCAA Div. III National Golf Championship at Chautauqua Golf Club, in Chautauqua, New York, on June 10. The Spartans fired a 326 on the day and finished in fifth place over the four day tournament.
"The final round started off very slowly, but we hung in there and played some very good golf throughout the day to put up a quality team score,” stated Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “A top five finish is a great outcome for this team and a goal we had coming into the tournament, especially with the late start we had to playing golf this spring. We had a blast this week competing and spending time together as a team. It was a tremendous way to cap off another great season with an outstanding group of young men."
Grant Inniger fired a 79 on the final day, leading the way for M State. Hunter Burnside and Mikey Vall both came in with an 82, right behind them was Joel Quam at 83 and Sam Western finished out the final day scoring with a 94.
Inninger and Burnside were both named NJCAA All-American honorable mention. It was the second consecutive year that they were bestowed this honor.
"Big congrats to Inniger and Burnside. Both achieved the rare feat of earning All-American honors in back to back seasons. They are both high character individuals who work very hard at their golf games. It was great to see them get rewarded."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone