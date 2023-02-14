Spartans earn home victory over Rochester

Welcoming in the Yellowjackets of Rochester Community and Technical College, on Feb. 11, the M State Spartans men’s basketball team picked up a solid 85-64 victory. The first time around it had been the Yellowjackets who had won (84-50). M State held a 43-35 halftime advantage.
The Spartans were led by 27 points from Akok Aguer. He was 11-16 from the field and drilled all three of his three point attempts. Foday Sheriff and Noel Kabanga each finished with 18 points, with Yonis Mohamud joining them in double figures with 13.
Kabanga and Sheriff led the rebounding effort with 8 and 7 boards, respectively.
M State shot 50% (32-64) from the floor and 48% (12-25) from downtown, compared to 27.7% (26-69) from the field and 11.8% (2-17) for Rochester.
The Yellowjackets did win the battle of the boards, 40-37. Both teams took care of the ball, 12 turnovers for Rochester and 11 for M State.
Peyton Dunham led Rochester with 14 points and seven rebounds. Andre Crockett and Quest McCrimmon had 12 points apiece. Kameron Givens distributed six assists and scored eight points.
The win moved the Spartans to 14-10 overall and 6-4 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division. M State is tied with Rochester and St. Cloud for third in the South. Riverland and Anoka-Ramsey are both 7-4, sharing the lead in the South. Only four teams from the South can qualify for the MCAC State Tournament.
It was the final home game of the regular season as well. M State will be at Saint Cloud Tech, on Feb. 15.
