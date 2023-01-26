Spartans fall on last second shot

In a wild affair, the M State Spartans men’s basketball team fell to the Ridgewater Warriors, 79-78, on Jan. 25. The Warriors got a coast-to-coast lay-up with just under two seconds left to pick up the road win.
After being down early in the first half, the Spartans made a move and went up 31-20 before having a 39-34 halftime lead. Ridgewater led by as many as 12 points in the second half.
The contest featured six ties and ten lead changes.
M State shot 53.4% from the floor (31-58) and made 44.4% (8-18) of their threes. They also held a 36-31 edge on the boards. Ridgewater made 46% (29-63) of their field goal attempts.
Akok Aguer led the Spartans with 26 points. He also had eight rebounds and four assists. Yonis Mohamud provided 19 points and Noel Kabanga finished with 14.
Ridgewater was led by a game high 31 points from Jaylyn Clardy.
The loss moved M State to 10-9 on the season.
They will host Mayville State JV, on Jan. 28. Following the game will be the ceremony for the 1997-98 men’s team being inducted into the athletic hall of fame.
