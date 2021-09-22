ELY — After a misstep to North Dakota State College of Science that resulted in their first loss of the season the M State Spartans football team got back in the win column Saturday defeating Vermilion Community College 42-35.
M State got off to a blistering pace scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter of play starting with Isaac Freitag pulling in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brad Young. Carsen McKnight would make good on the point after to put the Spartans up 7-0. Vermilion would push back, returning an interception for a touchdown to get on the board and tie everything up 7-7 after making the extra-point kick. From there M State’s Rodarius Gregory would score on a 30-yard run followed by the extra point kick by McKnight for the 14-7 lead. Then before the end of the first quarter the Spartans’ Young would connect with Rick Groce for a 14-yard touchdown pass but the follow-up kick would be blocked and M State would end the quarter up 20-7.
In the second quarter Vermilion’s Carlos Carter would return a 60-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown as the kick after would bring the score to 20-14. Vermilion would then take the lead before halftime after a 4-yard run into the end zone followed by the extra point kick to take the lead by one, 21-20.
After the break M State’s Alieu Conteh would help the Spartans regain the lead on an 89-yard kick return followed by the two-point conversion pass from Young to Gregory to go up 28-21. Vermilion would answer back with a 100-yard interception return tying everything up at 28-28 after a successful point-after kick. M State would keep fighting, reaching the end zone on a 73-yard pass from Nate Hayden to Gregory followed by a McKnight extra-point kick to regain the lead 35-28. Vermilion would once again tie the game 35-35 after hitting paydirt on a 47-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Laqwan Sims followed by a successful extra-point kick.
In the fourth quarter M State would end all scoring on a 6-yard Gregory run followed by a successful McKnight kick for the 42-35 final.
In the victory the Spartans finished the game with 480 total yards of offense with 291 passing and 189 rushing. Gregory led the M State offense with 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Gregory also had eight receptions for 101 yards.
M State quarterback Brad Young was 21-of-34 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns while the Spartans’ other QB Nate Hayden was 5-of-10 passing for 96 yards and one touchdown. The leading receiver for M State was Frederick Brown with five receptions for 45 yards while Jonathan Griffin recorded four catches for 65 yards. Rick Groce and Isaac Freitag both caught touchdown passes during the game for the Spartans.
With the win M State improves to 3-1 on the season and will now host Itasca at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Fergus Falls.
