WORTHINGTON — The M State football team had a tough outing Saturday falling to Minnesota West Community & Technical College by a slim margin, 35-33 in overtime, ending regular-season play.
In the first quarter the Bluejays jumped out to a 13-0 lead before the Spartans got on the board in the second quarter with 10 points of their own starting with a 94-yard drive capped off with a Rodarius Gregory 3-yard touchdown run and extra point kick (13-7), followed by a 47-yard field goal by Carsen McKnight to go into the break with M State down 13-10.
After halftime partway through the third quarter the Spartans would tie the game at 13-13 after McKnight connected on a 32-yard field goal to end scoring in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter both teams lit up the board starting with the Bluejays going 33 yards on three plays ending on a 25-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass to go up 21-13 over the Spartans. M State would answer the call with a 37-yard drive of their own in five plays ending on a 1-yard touchdown run by Gregory. The extra-point pass would fail bringing the score to 21-19 with 9:31 left to play.
After a sack by the Bluejays resulted in a fumble recovery leading to a touchdown and an incomplete conversion pass (27-19) the Spartans would tie the game at 27-27 on an 85-yard drive capped by a 3-yard Gregory run into the end zone and two-point conversion run by Isaiah Griffin.
After the end of regulation time M State would take the lead with a 1-yard Gregory run ending a 25-yard drive before the Bluejays put the Spartans on ice with a 25-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion run for the 35-33 win.
In the loss the Spartans put up 519 yards of total offense including 281 passing and 238 rushing while the Bluejays recorded 197 yards including 153 passing and 44 rushing.
Offensive leaders for M State were Gregory with 226 yards on 26 carries and six receptions for 80 yards, and Jonathan Griffin with four receptions for 55 yards. Spartans quarterback Nate Hayden was 20-for-44 passing for 281 yards. Defensively Joey Demarco pulled in two interceptions while Wesley Hollie led the Spartans with four solo tackles and three assists.
The Spartans now enter the MCAC playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will host the No. 5 seed Central Lakes at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in Fergus Falls.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone