Spartans get best of Otters

The Fergus Falls Otters baseball team traveled to Richmond, on Apr. 25, for a two game series with the Spartans of Rocori. A strong pitching performance carried the Spartans to a game one victory, 4-1, then a late rally in game two for a 9-6 victory.
Fergus was able to manufacture a run in the top of the second inning in game one, via a walk to Colin Becker. He would pick up a stolen base and came in to score. That was all the offense the Otters could muster, as they were no hit in the contest.
Rocori scored two runs in each of the third and fourth innings.
Ethan Gronwold started game one. He went four innings giving up four runs on eight hits and one walk. Gronwold also had three strikeouts. Jack Horgen came on in relief and allowed just one hit.
“We hit the ball hard, but their defense made the plays and their pitcher kept us off balance with an array of pitches,” mentioned Fergus coach Shane Thielke.
In game two, the Otters led 2-1 after three innings of work. Rocori would tie the game in the top of the fifth inning and then took a 4-2 in the sixth.
Fergus answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Momentum took a huge shift to the Spartans, as they tallied five runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Otters answered with a pair of their own in the bottom half but it was a Rocori sweep in the end.
“We battled back and had a chance, but their explosion in the top of the seventh was too much to overcome,” said Thielke.
Kellen Stenstrom, Ristan Albert and Becker all had two hits a piece. Stenstrom drove in a pair and Carston Fronning scored twice.
Albert started on the mound in game two, going four innings of one run ball. Bo Bring and Fronning each came on in relief.
The Otters will next visit Alexandria, on Apr. 27.
