Follow through

Braxton Kerstein teeing off on the ninth hole at Jamestown Country Club, on Sept. 12.

 Submitted Jeff Haukos

The M State Spartans golfers competed at the two-day Jimmie Invite on Sept. 12-13. For the men, as a team they finished in sixth place, carding a total of 986 (327-326-333). Golfers played 36 holes on the first day and 18 on the second. University of Jamestown won the event (914) and Dickinson State was second (958). Individually, Braxton Kerstein led M State with a three day total of 240 (76-79-85), finishing 15th. Leo Stepan was right behind Kerstein with a 241 (82-80-79), finishing tied for 16th.



