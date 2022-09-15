The M State Spartans golfers competed at the two-day Jimmie Invite on Sept. 12-13. For the men, as a team they finished in sixth place, carding a total of 986 (327-326-333). Golfers played 36 holes on the first day and 18 on the second. University of Jamestown won the event (914) and Dickinson State was second (958). Individually, Braxton Kerstein led M State with a three day total of 240 (76-79-85), finishing 15th. Leo Stepan was right behind Kerstein with a 241 (82-80-79), finishing tied for 16th.
"I was very pleased with our team's performance. We were licking our wounds after a tough start to the season a few weeks back at Deacon's Lodge,” mentioned M State coach Jason Retzlaff. “With a lot of new players I think it took a round to get the nerves under control. We played much better and showed promise with our 54 hole performance the last two days. It's a tournament that always has tough competition as we were the only two year college. I was pleased to see improvement and also to post the 3rd best team score of the final round."
On the women’s side, Ellia Soydara finished in sixth place, with a three day total of (88-87-91). Elly Leblanc of Dickinson State was the individual medalist (246).
"Soydara did a nice job playing a long golf course against a high level of competition,” said Retzlaff. “While she felt she left a few shots out there, it says something that she finished sixth overall out of a field of 22 in only her second college golf event. She is going to be fun to watch all season."
The Spartans will next compete in the Spartan Invite on Sept. 18-19, at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls,
