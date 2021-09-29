MOORHEAD — The M State Spartans hit the links in Moorhead at the Moorhead Country Club Tuesday to compete against the Concordia Gold team.
By one of the narrowest margins in recent memory the Spartans edged out Concordia by one shot, 342-343.
M State was led by Joel Quam, who shot an 82 on a windy and difficult course while Joel Quam gave the Spartans the boost they needed for the big win by shooting his lowest round of the season with an 84.
Concordia Gold’s Ian Pan was the medalist Tuesday with a 79.
“It was a nice tuneup leading up to next week’s national qualifier in a closely contested match with Concordia’s Gold team. Moorhead Country Club is the most difficult course we will play this year so birdies and pars were hard to come by,” said Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff “Joel Quam and Mikey Vall played some very good golf today and gave us a major boost. Joel struck the ball solid and consistently throughout the day and Mikey’s short game was tremendous.”
The Spartan men will compete next at the Region XII qualifier at Prairie du Chien Golf Course in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Monday with the time to be announced.
M State’s women will play today (Sept. 29) at the Lady Jays Invitational hosted by Minnesota West at GreatLife Golf Course in Worthington. The start time for the women has not been posted yet.
